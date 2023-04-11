Hate Your Name? Turns Out You're Not Alone

Jamie Grill via Getty Images

Names are a pretty big deal, that’s why soon-to-be parents spend months thinking about what to call their children. I like my name (Habiba), it sounds unique and I think it suits me perfectly.

However, it seems that many other Brits wish they were called something else.

A whopping 32% of Brits strongly dislike their first name, wishing they’d been called something else according to a new nationwide study commissioned by Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland.

Jack, Lily, Sophia and Max are the names that Brits strongly desire with survey participants also voting for Adam, George, Mia, Stevie, and Joe as titles they would prefer, and wish they had been given as a baby.

Some of those surveyed feel so strongly about their name that they use a nickname instead, whilst some have gone as far as being called something completely different from what is on their birth certificate.

23% of Brits admit to avoiding using their name entirely, while just over one in ten make a point of telling everyone to call them something different.

A few people have gone one step further and officially changed their name by deed poll. When those surveyed were asked why they aren’t fans of their names, 35% felt that their name was old fashioned, 28% felt that it doesn’t suit them whilst a few felt that their name was too common.

30% of Brits confessed to confronting their parents over the issue and for some, it resulted in falling out with their parents.

Additionally, the topic of names causes arguments among couples as 26% of Brits fell out with their partner over potential baby names. Shockingly, more than half agree that naming a child is one of the most stressful decisions in life.

