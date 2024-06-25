Parentsif you don't laugh you will cry

33 Tweets About Every Parent's Least-Favourite Activity: Slime

"Slime: a minute in the house, a lifetime on the couch."
Good news: There is an inexpensive, fun, creative, hands-on activity that combines science and art and keeps your kids away from their screens.

Bad news: It’s slime.

And now it is in your couch cushions, your carpet, your kids’ hair and nooks and crannies of your home you didn’t even know existed. What an educational delight!

Does it dissolve in vinegar? Sure. But you’re going to have to scrub your hands raw to get it off of everything it touched, and then afterwards you’ll smell like a pickle.

Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) share their true feelings about the wonder substance that is slime.

