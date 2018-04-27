PA Archive/PA Images

Nearly 40% of ambulance staff have suffered post-traumatic stress during service – more than five times as high as soldiers returning from active duty - new figures have revealed. The 999 workers suffered PTSD as a result of sexual and physical assaults and other traumatic experiences while helping the public, according to a survey conducted by the GMB union and shared with HuffPost UK. The study came as the Commons heard the latest stages of a private members’ bill by Labour MP Chris Bryant to impose tougher sentences on those who abuse emergency services workers such as police, nurses, firefighters and ambulance crews. The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill, which has Government backing, was amended on Friday to include sexual assaults on ‘blue light’ staff. Justice Minister Rory Stewart accepted the amendment after figures showed up to a half of the 999 workers had suffered sexual assault. Dubbed the ‘Protect The Protectors Law’, the bill follows a rising number of incidents where NHS, firefighters and police staff have been abused, attacked or spat at in the line of duty.

The legislation will for the first time deem assaults on emergency staff as “aggravated”, and subject to heavier sentences. It will also force suspects to provide samples of saliva or blood to ensure rapid testing of HIV and other illnesses. The GMB survey of 508 ambulance staff, conducted between late March and early April 2018, found that 39% had experienced post-traumatic stress disorder during their service. Academic research by King’s College, London, has identified that up to 7% of soldiers are likely to develop PTSD depending on their level of combat exposure. Violence is not the only cause of PTSD in ambulance workers, and a number of staff reported that witnessing road traffic collisions, crime scenes, and the deaths of child patients were other contributing factors.

HuffPost UK Labour MPs Chris Bryant and Holly Lynch with emergency workers