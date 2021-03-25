42 Hilariously Real Tweets About Pandemic Hair

"Well, the pandemic has led to a new level of marital trust: husband asked if I’d cut his hair."

We’ve all undergone some major changes to our everyday wardrobes and eating habits during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many have also taken advantage of the opportunity to try something new with their hair ― like cutting it, colouring it or ceasing to do anything with it at all.

Throughout the past year, the funny folks on Twitter have shared hilarious confessions and musings about the state of pandemic hair care. We’ve rounded up a sample below. Enjoy!

coronavirusStylehairStyle & BeautyFunny Women