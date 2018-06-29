5 Cute Animal Pictures To End The Week: From Grumpy Heatwave Pets To A Snow Leopard Learning To Walk

A heatwave has brought scorching weather to the UK this week, with temperatures soaring higher than 30C in some parts of the country - and it’s not just us humans who feel like we’re melting. The nation’s pets have been finding cute, ingenious and hilarious ways to stay cool. We’re particularly enjoying this photo Neil Harman shared on Twitter, showing his cat sitting in the sink to avoid the hot Plymouth sun.

@Plymouth_Live A hot night here in #Plymouth has given the wife and I a cat in sink emergency situation... #Heatwave #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/xusVTnrKzB — Neil Harman (@Harmunt) June 27, 2018

Here are some other animals who’ve got us feeling warm and fuzzy inside. The snow leopard learning to walk. An adorable snow leopard cub who was born with splayed legs is undergoing intensive physical therapy to help him learn how to walk. This week, Sacramento Zoo in California, shared photos of the six-week-old cub taking his first steps using a special harness. Cute!

SWNS

The dog who knows first aid. Poncho, a Madrid police dog, became an internet sensation after a video showing him apparently performing CPR on his handler went viral. But the eight-year-old cocker spaniel doesn’t perform CPR in real life, police said. His performance was just a fun way to explain to children how first aid can save lives.

The giraffes making everyone smile. Last weekend Twycross Zoo, in Leicestershire, celebrated the tallest living terrestrial animals with two days dedicated to giraffes. As well as giraffe-themed games and talks, visitors had the chance to get up close and personal with the mammals during a feeding session. We’re very jealous.

Twycross Zoo

The tiger cubs fighting extinction. Four endangered Amur tiger cubs were been born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire this week, with zookeepers capturing their first moments on hidden cameras. The cubs were born to seven year-old Amur tigress Naya, on Saturday 23 June. Team leader Donovan Glyn said: “It’s incredible news for us to have endangered Amur tiger cubs born here at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, but to have four of them is just amazing, especially when you consider there are only 500 left in the wild.”