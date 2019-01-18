This week – among the adorable doggos, cheeky cats, and even a lovable turtle – we’ve been captured by the love story of our time: scientists discovering a potential mate for a frog named Romeo, believed to be the last of his kind.

1. Romeo Finds Love At Last

Poor old Romeo has lived in solitude for 10 years – but on a trip to a remote Bolivian forest, five Sehuencas water frogs were discovered by researchers who now plan to breed them and reintroduce them into the wild.

One of the female frogs has been named Juliet, and it’s hoped she and Romeo will mate and make lovely, lovely frog spawn. “Romeo is really calm and relaxed and doesn’t move a whole lot,” one of the scientists told BBC News.

Juliet on the other hand is “really energetic”. She swims a lot, eats a lot and sometimes tries to escape. They’re totally a match.

2. Puppy’s CPR Skills Are Second To None

Nothing could have prepared us for this puppy giving CPR to his master who had pretended to collapse – 14/10 would feed him all the treats.