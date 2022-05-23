Currently, the newer strains are causing experts to worry. As of May 17, 115 cases of BA.4 and 80 cases of BA.5 have been confirmed in England and the latest variant technical briefing has been published.

Whilst Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 are in the early stages of growth in the UK, analysis of the available data suggests that they are likely to have a growth advantage over the currently-dominant Omicron BA.2 variant.

What are the symptoms?

Experts at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), South Africa, say that symptoms of BA.4 and BA.5 don’t appear to be different from previous versions.

Since these have splintered from Omicron, they aren’t a different coronavirus variant (such as Delta) and largely have the same symptoms.

Don’t forget that other Covid symptoms were also added to the NHS last month, including