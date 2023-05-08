King Charles was officially crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, as viewers from around the globe tuned in to a moment nearly 70 years in the making.

But amid the wall-to-wall coverage, there are a few moments that stood out that viewers might have missed.

Check out everything you need to know ― from the serious moments to downright silly ones ― below:

King Charles III and Queen Camilla appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

1. Nearly 60 protesters were arrested at the coronation.

The anti-monarchy group Republic invited members of the public to protest at Trafalgar Square on Saturday, where demonstrators wore their signature yellow and reiterated their main message ― through signs and chants ― that Charles is Not My King. But as Republic CEO Graham Smith and his team “prepared for a peaceful and lawful protest,” he and members of his group were preemptively arrested, with their placards confiscated, hours before the coronation even kicked off.

Smith was released about 16 hours later and said in a statement that the arrests were “a direct attack on our democracy” and that the “right to protest peacefully in the UK no longer exists”. He slammed the Metropolitan Police for arresting protesters and vowed that Republic would “not be deterred from further protest.”

“As much as possible we will continue to protest wherever Charles goes, wherever William goes,” Smith said. “We will continue to protest with one simple message: Charles is not our king, it is time to abolish the monarchy.”

People protest the British monarchy in London on the weekend of King Charles' coronation. Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images

2. The public’s pledge of allegiance to Charles was scrapped before the ceremony.

It was revealed last week that the Archbishop of Canterbury, the man in charge of conducting the king’s coronation ceremony, would invite members of the public to pledge their allegiance to the monarch during the service.

During the ceremony, the archbishop was expected to say: “I call upon all persons of goodwill ... to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all.”

The so-called Homage of the People asked members of the public to say: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to your majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

But after reports of the new pledge caused a wave of backlash and protest, the homage was scrapped before the ceremony took place. Instead, the archbishop said during the ceremony that “those who wish to offer their support” can “do so, with a moment of private reflection, by joining in saying, ‘God save King Charles’ at the end, or, for those with the words before them, to recite them in full”.

Charles, wearing the St. Edward's Crown and holding the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove (right) and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross, is seen during the coronation ceremony. RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images

3. Katy Perry was indeed at the coronation, and she got a little lost.

Make no mistake: If you thought you saw someone who vaguely looked like Katy Perry at King Charles’ coronation, that was actually the “American Idol” judge.

The singer was dressed in a campy, head-to-toe Vivian Westwood look, complete with a matching lilac fascinator, lilac gloves and a jaw-dropping choker. While her statement-making outfit turned heads, she also made headlines after video surfaced of Perry looking a little lost trying to find her seat at Westminster Abbey.

To those who were concerned, rest assured that the entertainer tweeted “don’t worry guys I found my seat” after the ceremony was over.

If you’re wondering why Perry was at the first British coronation in nearly 70 years, it’s because the singer was invited to perform at King Charles’ Coronation Concert on Sunday, along with fellow US entertainer Lionel Richie. The two singers are both involved in charity work with King Charles.

Katy Perry leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation. WPA Pool via Getty Images

4. Prince William pledged his loyalty to his father during the Homage of Royal Blood.

During the Westminster Abbey service on Saturday, Prince William, heir to the throne, pledged his loyalty to his father in the aptly named Homage of Royal Blood part of the ceremony.

The prince knelt before the monarch and said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

William then got up, touched his father’s crown and then kissed his father on the cheek. Charles responded to the emotional exchange by saying, “Thank you, William”.

The Prince of Wales kneels before his father, King Charles III, during the king's coronation ceremony inside Westminster Abbey on Saturday. GARY CALTON via Getty Images

5. Queen Camilla’s coronation dress paid tribute to her family members — and her two dogs.

Much attention is paid to female members of the British royal family, as the way they dress and accessorize often carries a much deeper meaning.

Queen Camilla made it easy to identify who meant the most to her on her special day, as she spelled it out in plain sight on her coronation dress.

Camilla’s white dress included the images of two dogs embroidered in gold, which appeared to be the queen’s beloved pets, Bluebell and Beth.

Beth and Bluebell got front-and-center placement just above the hem on Camilla's gold-embroidered gown. WPA POOL VIA GETTY IMAGES

In addition to images of her rescue dogs, the dress also seemingly included the names of her family members, as pointed out by royal commenter Victoria Howard.

The visible names include Camilla’s two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Tom has two kids (Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13) whose names appear embroidered on the dress as well.

Laura has three children (Eliza, 15, and twins Louis and Gus, 13), though only Gus’ name is pictured in the below photograph. All three of Camilla’s grandsons had a major role at her coronation, as they served as her Pages of Honour at the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Not only the embroidered dogs on Camilla's skirt, but family names too - Gus, Freddy, Tom, Lola and Laura (it looks like). Lovely personal touch.



Photo via @CoutureRoyals pic.twitter.com/o2DBsS2ci1 — Victoria Howard 🇪🇺🌹 (@TheRoyalExpert) May 6, 2023

