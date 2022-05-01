Britain’s Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were brought to tears on Saturday’s episode after a performance from dance troupe 5 Star Boys.

The performers, aged between 10 and 12, explained the routine was designed to “spread the word for boys who dance”.

Beau, 12, told the judges: “It’s not always easy for us, we get bullied.”

Toby, 11, added: “We kind of just say to ourselves, ‘we know we’re better than them’, but boys can dance if they want to, it’s not going to affect anyone else and they’re just people that are jealous of you.”

Together with fellow dancers Adam, Joey and Ollie, they performed a heartfelt routine to You Will Be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen, which got the judges right in the feels.

Alesha could be seen welling up as the routine ended, telling the boys: “Collectively, you were just stunning and I loved everything about it.”

An emotional Amanda added: “Oh my god you’ve reduced me to tears, I thought it was an extraordinary piece and I just think you should feel enormously proud of yourselves because it was beautiful.”

David Walliams also described their audition as “perfect”, with Simon Cowell adding that it was “the best audition we’ve seen all day”.

“Wow, you know there was something about you when you walked out and I know this is tough, what you told us, but I promise you, you stand there now as five strong boys, who can say to all of those idiots, ‘you can’t do what we just did’,” he said.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.