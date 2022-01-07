5 Things You Need To Know Before You Book A Holiday Right Now

Abstract Aerial Art via Getty Images

We’re almost two years into the pandemic, but booking a holiday is still confusing as ever.

From the traffic light system to PCR tests, the admin of going away now can completely put you off a trip abroad. But once you put your toes in the sand and have a cocktail in hand, you’ll (hopefully) realise all the stress was worth it.

The rules around PCR testing for travel have (slightly) relaxed this week, leading to a surge in people booking holidays. If you’re tempted to join them, here are five questions you need to ask yourself first.

Is it safe to travel?

The question of whether or not it’s safe to travel is a tricky one to answer, as this will always depend on your individual Covid risk (ie if you’re considered vulnerable in any way), your vaccination status and the destination you’re heading to.

One thing to consider, it that there’s very high rates of Covid in the UK right now – so you may actually be heading to a destination that’s lower risk than home.

Malcolm Tarling, who is the chief media relations officer at ​the Association of British Insurers (ABI), says you should always make sure it is safe to travel – whether considering Covid or other risks – by checking the government’s website.

“Always check current FCDO advice, especially as travelling against FCDO advice is likely to invalidate your travel insurance,” he says. “Be aware of any quarantine requirements on your return to the UK – travel insurance will not cover costs associated with quarantining in government provided accommodation.”

What are the rules on testing?

The rules about travel are continuously changing and it can be hard to catch up. On Wednesday (January 5), Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that pre-departure Covid tests and requirements for PCR tests would be removed for those who are fully-vaccinated or under 18.

Anyone arriving from the UK from 4am on January 7 will no longer be required to show a negative PCR or antigen pre-departure test result. The public will also no longer have to self-isolate whilst waiting for their day two test results.

Additionally, from 4am on January 9, fully vaccinated travellers and those who are under 18 will be able to use lateral flow tests for day two tests, rather PCRs.

“When the Omicron variant was first identified, we rightly introduced travel restrictions to slow its arrival in our country,” Johnson said in the House of Commons.

“But now Omicron is so prevalent, these measures are having limited impact on the growth in cases, while continuing to pose significant costs on our travel industry.

“So I can announce that in England from 4am on Friday, we will be scrapping the pre-departure test, which discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense.”

SolStock via Getty Images

What are the Covid restrictions at your destination?

Covid restrictions will differ depending on which country you’re travelling to. Some countries require you to have a negative PCR test no longer than 72 hours before arrival or a vaccine certificate. Other countries will require you to take a PCR test before leaving the country.

The BBC reported that currently in France public gatherings are limited to 2000 people for indoor events. There’s also limits on outdoor public gatherings and the public are banned from eating and drinking on long distance transport. On January 4 Germany eased restrictions for tourists whilst The Netherlands is still in a strict lockdown until January 14.

It’s important that you read about these restrictions before you set off to travel. You can find information on the Covid restrictions at your destination via the relevant tourist board.

What happens if the rules change?

Changing rules might mean that you have to adjust the plans of your holiday. Your eligibility for a refund will all depend on the type of holiday you’ve booked.

Package deals are usually the safer bet. If the country you’re travelling to enters the red list, package holiday firms should give you a refund within 14 days. If you’ve booked flights and accommodation separately, some airlines will offer you a voucher instead.

Additionally if you’re abroad and your holiday destination enters the red list you will have to quarantine in a hotel if you don’t land before the set deadline. In order for you to meet the deadline, some holiday packages may send you home early. If you’ve not got a package deal, it may be at your expense.

If the Covid rules change at your holiday destination and you no longer want to visit (e.g if restaurants close, but travel is still permitted) things get a little more complicated. You’ll need to discuss rearranging your trip with your individual holiday provider. Package providers are likely to offer you alternative destinations.

What insurance do you need?

Booking a holiday in a pandemic is risky, so having travel insurance is non-negotiable. “The main reason for travel insurance is to cover the costs of emergency overseas medical treatment which, together with any repatriation required back to the UK, can easily run into tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds,” says Tarling.

The consumer watchdog Which? says you should look for insurance that covers: coronavirus medical and repatriation cover, coronavirus cancellation cover, scheduled airline failure insurance (SAFI) and excesses.