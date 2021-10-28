You are reading Anywhere But Here, our series on travel at home and abroad, serving up the information and inspiration you need.

With the traffic light system a thing of the past, Brits can’t wait to embark on a hassle-free holiday – and it seems we’ve got our sites set on Spain.

Airbnb has released new data revealing the European destinations most popular among British holidaymakers right now, and nine out of the top 13 are in Spain.

The Spanish city of Cordoba is the top trending destination for those gearing up for winter sun, thanks to its ancient architecture and rich cultural heritage.

Beyond the traditionally touristy areas of Madrid and Palma, travellers are eager to explore the far corners of Spain and are searching for places in La Gomera and Santander.

For holidaymakers wishing for a winter wonderland, Trondheim in Norway is the coldest place on the list, and will be the ultimate destination to enjoy snow-covered mountains and warming nightcaps to reign in the new year.

Meanwhile, Chisinau is revealed as the up-and-coming Eastern European destination thanks to its Soviet architecture and bargain value, appealing to British travellers looking for something new.

Looking for some travel inspo? Here is the top trending list in full:

1. Cordoba, Spain

Zu Sanchez Photography via Getty Images

2. Split, Croatia

Ratnakorn Piyasirisorost via Getty Images

3. La Gomera, Spain

photography by Ulrich Hollmann via Getty Images

4. Mahón (Menorca), Spain

Laurie Noble via Getty Images

5. Marseille, France

wilatlak villette via Getty Images Beautiful Harbour view in Marseille.

6. Formentera, Spain

Westend61 via Getty Images

7. Dubrovnik, Croatia

Baia Dzagnidze / EyeEm via Getty Images

8. Madrid, Spain

Vicente Méndez via Getty Images

9. Malaga, Spain

F.J. Jimenez via Getty Images

10. Chisinau, Moldova

Henryk Sadura via Getty Images

11. Santander, Spain

Juan Jimenez / EyeEm via Getty Images

12. Seville, Spain

Insung Choi / EyeEm via Getty Images

13. Trondheim, Norway

imageBROKER/Reinhard Pantke via Getty Images

