Dave Flynn via Getty Images

As the nation settles into hybrid working, many of the country’s city dwellers are reevaluating their homes – with some setting their sites on greener pastures.

The chance to work remotely has led to a spike in house hunters looking for a change of scenery, according to Zoopla, with breezy sea views and rolling hills now top of the wish list.

Advertisement

When looking for a new destination, areas of natural beauty (AONB) are popular. England, Wales, and Northern Ireland boast 46 AONBs, with a further 40 national scenic areas (NSAs) in Scotland.

So, which of the UK’s beauty spots are we flocking to?

Advertisement

Surrounded by 100 miles of countryside and historic towns, the Cotswolds has been crowned the most popular UK beauty spot, with more than 8.5 million prospective buyers viewing properties here in 2021. With travel links into London, Kent Downs and the Chilterns come in second and third place, and have mass appeal among part-time commuters.

Meanwhile properties in the beauty spot of Surrey Hills will cost home hunters the most, with the average home selling for £704,813.

Advertisement

Although the Scottish Highlands’ Kyle of Tongue missed out on the top 10, it might be worth considering if you’re on a budget. Zoopla named it the least expensive beauty spot, with homes selling for £118,302 on average.

Here are the 10 most popular beauty spots in full:

1. Cotswolds

Shutterstock

8,661,331 views in 2021, average house price £474,164.

2. Kent Downs

Shutterstock via Zoopla

8,257,901 views in 2021, average house price £460,132

3. Chilterns

Shutterstock via Zoopla

7,270,489 views in 2021, average house price £613,200

4. High Weald

Advertisement

Shutterstock via Zoopla Shutterstock via Zoopla

5,844,025 views in 2021, average house price £580,537

5. Cornwall

Shutterstock via Zoopla

5,531,634 views in 2021, average house price £403,281.

6. Gower

Shutterstock via Zoopla

4,915,398 views in 2021, average house price £314,279

7. North Wessex Downs

Shutterstock via Zoopla Shutterstock via Zoopla

3,065,673 views in 2021, average house price £466,812

8. Surrey Hills

Shutterstock via Zoopla

2,840,595 views in 2021, average house price £704,813.

9. South Devon

Shutterstock via Zoopla Shutterstock via Zoopla

1,852,473 views in 2021, average house price £513,576.

10. Wye Valley

Shutterstock via Zoopla