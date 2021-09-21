Life

The 24 European Cities With The Prettiest Homes For A Mini-Break

These picturesque travel destinations will give you inspo for your own home, too.

As travel continues to open up, our wanderlust grows and when we do hop on a plane or train, we want to be greeted by picture postcard scenes at our destination.

That goes for city breaks as much as beach holidays. How many times has a weekend in Europe left you wanting to bring a little bit of Paris or Rome home with you? One of the main reasons we travel in the first place is to feel inspired.

This is why, when compiling a list of the prettiest European travel destinations, the team at Uswitch.com decided to use an interesting measure: the volume of dedicated moodboards on Pinterest for each city or town.

So, whether you’re planning a mini-break or are simply indulging in a scroll to inspire your own domestic dreams, these are the cities worth a close look, based on their picture-inspo popularity alone.

1. Paris, France

The classic Paris skyline and the Eiffel Tower
2. Berlin, Germany

A modern apartment building in downtown Berlin
3. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ancient merchant's houses in Amsterdam's city centre
4. Athens, Greece

Residential Athens from above
5. Venice, Italy

A Venetian canal, gondolier free, for now.
6. Barcelona, Spain

A calming Barcelona apartment scene
7. Rome, Italy

An ally in Rome's ancient Trastevere district
8. Dublin, Ireland

Painted front doors on Georgian houses in Dublin's Merrion Square
9. Florence, Italy

Apartments above the arch of the famous Ponto Vecchio in Florence
9. Edinburgh, Scotland (tied)

Quaint houses overlooking Ramsay Garden in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town
10. Vienna, Austria

Hundertwasserhaus, a designer apartment block in Vienna.
11. Santorini, Greece

Houses in Santorini's most famously picturesque spot of Oia
12. Copenhagen, Denmark

The historic roofs of Lyngbyvejskvarteret in Copenhagen
13. Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw's old town with more modern towers in the distance
14. Lisbon, Portugal

An amazing Lisbon facade featuring traditional azulejo tilework
14. Munich, Germany (tied)

An ivy-clad frontage in Baaderstrasse, Munich
15. Istanbul, Turkey

The colourful houses of the Balat neighbourhood in Istanbul
16. Moscow, Russia

Modern Moscow apartment buildings
16. Stockholm, Sweden (tied)

Painted artwork on a house in Place Södermalm, Stockholm
17. Zurich, Switzerland

The Limmat river And Zurich city centre at night
18. Budapest, Hungary

An Art Nouveau facade of a former bank, now apartments, in the old town of Pest, Budapest
18. Helsinki, Finland (tied)

Traditional wooden house in Helsinki's botanical garden
19. St. Petersburg, Russia

Skyline of sunny St. Petersburg with Troitsky cathedral in the background
20. Mykonos, Greece

The Little Veniec area of Horta on Mykonos in the Cyclades islands
