As travel continues to open up, our wanderlust grows and when we do hop on a plane or train, we want to be greeted by picture postcard scenes at our destination.

That goes for city breaks as much as beach holidays. How many times has a weekend in Europe left you wanting to bring a little bit of Paris or Rome home with you? One of the main reasons we travel in the first place is to feel inspired.

This is why, when compiling a list of the prettiest European travel destinations, the team at Uswitch.com decided to use an interesting measure: the volume of dedicated moodboards on Pinterest for each city or town.

So, whether you’re planning a mini-break or are simply indulging in a scroll to inspire your own domestic dreams, these are the cities worth a close look, based on their picture-inspo popularity alone.

1. Paris, France

Shutterstock The classic Paris skyline and the Eiffel Tower

2. Berlin, Germany

Eduardo Fonseca Arraes via Getty Images A modern apartment building in downtown Berlin

3. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sjo via Getty Images Ancient merchant's houses in Amsterdam's city centre

4. Athens, Greece

Brian Skinner / EyeEm via Getty Images Residential Athens from above

5. Venice, Italy

Fulvio Cristallini / EyeEm via Getty Images A Venetian canal, gondolier free, for now.

6. Barcelona, Spain

Josep Gutierrez via Getty Images A calming Barcelona apartment scene

7. Rome, Italy

Photo Beto via Getty Images An ally in Rome's ancient Trastevere district

8. Dublin, Ireland

Tuul & Bruno Morandi via Getty Images Painted front doors on Georgian houses in Dublin's Merrion Square

9. Florence, Italy

Valerio Rosati / EyeEm via Getty Images Apartments above the arch of the famous Ponto Vecchio in Florence

9. Edinburgh, Scotland (tied)

David C Tomlinson via Getty Images Quaint houses overlooking Ramsay Garden in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town

10. Vienna, Austria

benedek via Getty Images Hundertwasserhaus, a designer apartment block in Vienna.

11. Santorini, Greece

Graffizone via Getty Images Houses in Santorini's most famously picturesque spot of Oia

12. Copenhagen, Denmark

jonathanfilskov-photography via Getty Images The historic roofs of Lyngbyvejskvarteret in Copenhagen

13. Warsaw, Poland

Antagain via Getty Images Warsaw's old town with more modern towers in the distance

14. Lisbon, Portugal

Rocky89 via Getty Images An amazing Lisbon facade featuring traditional azulejo tilework

14. Munich, Germany (tied)

imageBROKER/Manfred Bail via Getty Images An ivy-clad frontage in Baaderstrasse, Munich

15. Istanbul, Turkey

Westend61 via Getty Images The colourful houses of the Balat neighbourhood in Istanbul

16. Moscow, Russia

Roman Alyabev / EyeEm via Getty Images Modern Moscow apartment buildings

16. Stockholm, Sweden (tied)

andersboman via Getty Images Painted artwork on a house in Place Södermalm, Stockholm

17. Zurich, Switzerland

AleksandarGeorgiev via Getty Images The Limmat river And Zurich city centre at night

18. Budapest, Hungary

jacquesvandinteren via Getty Images An Art Nouveau facade of a former bank, now apartments, in the old town of Pest, Budapest

18. Helsinki, Finland (tied)

Pawel Toczynski via Getty Images Traditional wooden house in Helsinki's botanical garden

19. St. Petersburg, Russia

Sergey Alimov via Getty Images Skyline of sunny St. Petersburg with Troitsky cathedral in the background

20. Mykonos, Greece

Michael Runkel/robertharding via Getty Images The Little Veniec area of Horta on Mykonos in the Cyclades islands

