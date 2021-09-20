BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Boris Johnson and Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall in June.

Joe Biden has ended America’s controversial travel ban that has lasted for 18 months – long after critics believed it was having an effect on controlling the spread of Covid-19.

His administration confirmed on Monday that fully vaccinated travellers from the UK – and China, India and many other European countries – will be able to visit the US from November.

It ends the near blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country, which was introduced by former president Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only American citizens, their immediate families, green card holders and those granted a National Interest Exemption could enter the US if they had been in the UK or the European Union over the last 14 days.

The protracted ban – which was still in place despite Covid variants sweeping through the US, mainly through the unvaccinated – had prevented tens of thousands of foreign nationals from flying to the US to see family members and slashed business travel.

What is happening?

The US will admit fully vaccinated air travellers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as the UK, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

The existing policy had barred non-US citizens who had been in those countries within 14 days.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced Biden’s U-turn, did not give a precise start date beyond saying “early November”.

What has the UK government said?

Re-opening the lucrative Atlantic flight corridor between the US and the UK has been a central goal of Boris Johnson’s government – both in terms of post-Covid re-opening and building foreign relations as part of the Global Britain agenda in the aftermath of Brexit.

To that end, a US-UK taskforce was launched in June with the goal of opening up travel, with speculation a UK-US “air bridge” could be developed as the vaccination rate in both countries accelerated. But the issue appeared to have stalled with the White House stating just last week that it was not the right time to lift any restrictions.

And the prime minister himself appeared to have been caught off-guard by the announcement as he flew to New York for a meeting with United Nations leaders.

Johnson told reporters on the plane on Sunday night: “I don’t think we’re necessarily going to crack it this week ... it’s possible but I wouldn’t hold your breath.”