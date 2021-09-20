US Lifts Ban For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From UK And Europe

The White House announced plans to lift the US travel Covid ban and allow fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK and Europe to enter the country from early November.

Other countries including Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland and South Africa will also be included in the new policy.

Passengers will not need to quarantine upon arrival but will need to prove they were vaccinated before boarding a flight and provide a negative Covid test which was taken within the last three days.

Those involved in clinical trials for vaccines that are not yet approved in the UK will be allowed to enter the US too, according to widespread reports.

The ban caused great controversy as President Joe Biden kept the doors to the US firmly closed to Brits and Europeans for more than 18 months – even as rest of the world began accepting US tourists earlier this year.

Only American citizens, their immediate families, green card holders and those granted a National Interest Exemption could enter the US if they had been in the UK or the European Union over the last 14 days.

Families were separated as sick relatives could not necessarily leave their homes in the US, and international businesses felt the strain.