US May Require Most Foreign Travellers To Be Vaccinated

The Biden administration is reportedly developing a plan to require nearly all foreign travellers to the US to be fully vaccinated amid the global surge of Covid-19 variants.

An official with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Wednesday that the White House was eager to reopen US borders to foreign visitors and was working “to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel.”

The system would include “a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States [from all countries] need to be fully vaccinated.”