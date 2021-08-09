Covid Is So Bad In Florida That Doctor Says The US Would Consider A Travel Ban

Florida’s Covid-19 surge is so out of control that if the state were a nation, the US “would have to consider banning travel” from its residents, warned an infectious disease expert.

Infection levels in Florida have risen 51% in the last seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state reported 134,506 new Covid-19 cases from July 30 to August 5, more than any other seven-day period.

“The viral load in Florida is so high right now, there are really only two places on the planet where it’s higher” – Louisiana and Botswana, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said on CNN Sunday.

“It’s so high in Florida that I think if Florida were another country, we would have to consider banning travel from Florida to the United States.”