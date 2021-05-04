Moving House Soon? 9 Packing Tips The Pros Swear By

4. Bag up your toiletries first

There’s nothing worse than getting to your new home, opening your box of toiletries and swiftly realising all your favourite creams and bubble baths have leaked. Hart recommends putting any spill-able items in separate plastic bags before packing them. This can apply to cleaning products, too.

5. Ask about a wardrobe box

Lots of removals firms let you hire wardrobe boxes, which are exactly what they sound like – a taller box with a rail in it that you can hang your clothes from. It’s particularly useful for keeping more expensive, formal clothes uncreased.

6. Paper is your best friend

We think of bubble wrap as being the ultimate packing essential, but sheets of paper can work just as well. “Now’s the time to re-use those old newspapers and magazines,” says Hart. “Wrap individual items in paper before packing them together. This is highly recommended for items like dishes and glasses.”

Winfield urges people not to scrimp on bubble wrap or paper when it comes to more delicate items. “Scrunched up paper can be used between layers, to fill gaps for added protection and to prevent items knocking together during transit,” he says. For example, if you’re packing glass bottles, pop them upright in a box and put scrunched paper between them to stop them rattling together.

7. Don’t lay plates and glasses flat

While it makes sense to lay plates flat in a box, Winfield says the best way to pack them – and glasses – is stood on end, like you would store old vinyl records. “This is where the strength is,” he explains. “Plates laid flat will be easily damaged once pressure is placed on the box.”