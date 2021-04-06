The Most Unusual Items Professional Packers Have Relocated

He was also involved in moving historical weapons from The Royal Armouries in Leeds – a job that sounds like something straight out of Mission Impossible. “As you can imagine, this isn’t your average removal,” he says. “I had to have a designated curator travel with me, on a predesignated and approved route.”

Kate Hart, a removals and relocation manager at Fantastic Services, has also packed away a full set of knight armour – not from an armoury, however. More just a personal collection. “I thought those things are in castles and museums only, however it turns out that they are quite popular and this particular client even wears his armour at fairs from time to time,” she says.

“I found that pretty fun and interesting, but packing the whole set is definitely not fun. There are a lot of small elements that need to be neatly packed and you have to pay attention not to place leather elements near metal edges to limit the risk of damage.”