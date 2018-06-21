5 Tiny Tweaks To Upgrade Your Health

Be it switching up your morning routine to make the most of the lighter summer hours or adding a heavier kettlebell to boost to your weekly workouts, we’re all on a mission to become the healthiest versions of ourselves.

But you don’t need to go in for dramatic overhauls to spark serious change. Adding a few, no hassle, baby switches to your day, over time, means big benefits. Faff-free effort here or there rapidly accumulates to a decent-sized impact.

To get you on your way, Dr Michael Dixon, Chair of the College of Medicine, spoke to HuffPost UK about five small, daily changes that can lead to you to better health and a more joyful life.

Eat one more type of vegetable a day

Try to include cruciferous veg (such as cabbage, broccoli and bok choy) in your diet. “This type of vegetable provides antioxidants,” Dixon says. “Which help to protect the body from free radicals.” The latter have been associated with a number of diseases in multiple studies – meaning that this a positive, long term behaviour to get on board with.

Smile more

“Smiling at people makes them react better – and you both benefit,” Dixon says. “When you smile, the brain releases chemicals and feel-good neurotransmitters. These may include endorphins, serotonin and dopamine, which calm the central nervous system and lower the heart rate.” Hit your colleagues up with a grin first thing, and you’ll all feel the benefit.