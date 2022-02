50 Cent quite literally dropped in to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show and fans were not prepared.

The rapper — who was not on the pre-released lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem — gave a surprise performance of his iconic 2003 hit In Da Club, appearing hanging upside down from a ceiling in a callback to the song’s music video.