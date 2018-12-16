500 Sausage Dogs Dressed In Santa Outfits Had A Meetup And It's The Best Thing You'll See Today

Nothing says Christmas quite like 500 sausage dogs dressed up in Santa outfits and tinsel on a festive walk. The horde of Dachshunds and their owners donned Christmas jumpers, Father Christmas jackets and tinsel for the event in central London’s Hyde Park on Sunday.

Jonathan Brady/PA

They all braved frosty December conditions, with some owners sporting jumpers emblazoned with the words “Dachshund through the snow”. Cassandra Williams, 30, who brought her sausage dog Rupert, said: “It’s a good excuse for us all to get together, all the slightly mad people, and have a day.

Stumbled across Xmas jumper day for sausage dogs in Hyde Park. Britishness at its best. pic.twitter.com/u9yOxqjBYp — Andy (@shoshdog) December 16, 2018

It’s a good opportunity for her dog to “make friends” and learn to be more sociable, she added. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing, with several scraps breaking out among the pups, forcing owners to pull them apart. Prior to the event, details of the walk that were previously published online were pulled from the internet in advance of the event by listings website Secret London, who blamed the decision on the “crazy amount of interest” organisers had received.

Jonathan Brady/PA

Ana Rodriguez, 30, who planned the meet up and runs monthly sausage dog walks, said: “We have a Christmas special or a Halloween special. She added: “It is a good way to socialise the dogs with the same breed and to meet more dog owners. They love to play with their own breed and I think it is really good for them.”

Jonathan Brady/PA