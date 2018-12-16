Welfare benefits helped save Louise from sex work – but it was their latest incarnation, Universal Credit, which nearly forced her back onto the streets.

After years of selling her body in Leeds, she had managed to find some stability with the help of a charity and had become a carer for her mum.

But amid the chaotic roll-out of the government’s new benefits system, Louise was sent a letter demanding she set up an online account for Universal Credit within a matter of days, or her money would be stopped.

Struggling to provide the documentation required, Louise frantically told support workers near where she lived in Holbeck, Leeds: “If I don’t get any money sorted soon, I am going to be back on the streets selling sex for money.”

The Holbeck area of Leeds is home to ‘managed approach’ dubbed as Britain’s first ‘legal red light zone’. It was introduced in 2014 to increase access and safety for sex workers in Holbeck, and to address concerns by local residents and businesses.

The “managed approach” means that in the area, enforcement activity will not take place against sex workers between 8pm and 6am unless there are offences which “outrage public decency” – in other words, sex acts in full public view.

The scheme has been highly controversial since it was set up in 2014 with some critics claiming it is causing more women in the area to enter sex work.

However, charities supporting the sex workers say it is austerity which is having a huge impact on keeping and causing women to return to the industry and say the managed approach scheme has actually made them feel safer and led to a better relationship with the police.

Louise had been out of sex work for around six months when she encountered her issues registering for Universal Credit.

The flagship reform, which folds six different benefits into one payment and has been progressively rolled out nationally since 2013, has been widely criticised for delays in payments and administrative hurdles. Gemma Scire, the head of Basis Yorkshire, a charity supporting sex workers, said Louise struggled to find her birth certificate, which was made harder because she grew up in care.

Louise also had limited access to the internet and found the online system complicated to navigate. “She knew deep down if push came to shove, she would go back to sex-working, as she knew that’s how she could earn money to get by,” Scire said.

Eventually, the situation was resolved, but the charity says the episode is illustrative of a particularly toxic situation for former sex workers, many of whom feel they may have to return to the streets as a result of benefits cuts.

“We have had cases of women saying they were being driven back into street sex work because of Universal Credit. But luckily, we have been able to intervene and help them,” Scire said. “Street sex work can stem from issues such as poverty, homelessness and domestic abuse. It is not about drugs, it is about money.”

Frank Field, MP for Birkenhead, told the Commons a few months ago that some of his constituents had been forced into sex work as a result of the government’s controversial welfare reforms.

Now a charity supporting women in an area of Leeds, the first place in the country where sex workers can ply their trade without fear of arrest, is backing Field’s claims and confirming that many of the women they aid feel they have to sell sex to survive amid welfare reforms.

Amber Wilson, a manager at Basis, said many women are returning to sex work to top up their incomes, or their pensions amid continuing austerity.

“Some are in work poverty as they are not earning enough money and others are on zero hour contracts or have unstable working patterns or are facing losing their housing,” she said.

Wilson said Christmas is a particularly difficult time, with some women reportedly returning to the streets to earn money for presents for their families.