You’ve renewed your passport and your flight is imminent, all you need now is some hand luggage to set you on your way. Cabin-sized luggage is available in abundance and thankfully, you don’t have to spend a fortune to bag yourself a brilliant buy. We’ve rounded up six of our favourites for under £50, from those guaranteed to stand out at the airport to those with practical pocket appeal. Hand luggage rules can vary between airlines, and some companies have a habit of changing their’s frequently (here’s looking at you, Ryanair), so be sure to check the latest policies before arriving at the airport. Happy holidaying! Purely purple

Amazon

Hard shell cases are the way forward if you lack self control and will undoubtedly stretch a soft bag beyond your luggage limit. This aubergine-coloured case is the perfect solution. The case includes internal elastic belts and a zipped compartment for dividing luggage. With an average customer rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, we’d say you’re on to a winner. Dimensions: H55 x W35 x D20cm. Capacity: 35 litres. Weight: 2.4 kg. Karabar Evora Super Lightweight ABS Hard Shell in Eggplant, amazon.co.uk £27.99. Don’t make me blush

TK Maxx

Feel like a million dollars, without the price tag, with this sleek and sophisticated blush-coloured case. Again, the case comes with a hard shell. For under £40 the case includes interior zipper compartments with mesh dividers and tie down straps. Dimensions: H56 x W30 x D15cm. Capacity: 36 litres. Weight: unspecified. Beverly Hills Polo Club, Blush Hardshell ABS Suitcase in Small, TKMaxx, £39.99 Black is back

Argos

Black will never go out of fashion for suitcases and is the obvious choice for hiding any marks or stains if you’re going for a material shell. This no nonsense number contains one internal pocket and one external pocket - always handy for stashing your passport for easy access. Dimensions are H60 x W40 x D20.5cm. Capacity: 50 litres. Weight: 2.9kg. Go Explore Soft 4 Wheeled Medium Suitcase, Argos, £26.99. It’s party time

Matalan

Now this suitcase may look like it’s just a bit of fun, but don’t be fooled by the oh-so-shiny exterior, it’s also incredibly practical. The holographic effect is easy to wipe clean and the case comes with a 10-year warranty. There’s no info about internal compartments online, but if you’re off to party on a faraway beach (jealous) this one’s for you. Dimensions: H55 x W36 x D20cm. Capacity: 33 litres. Weight: 2.01kg. IT Luggage Holographic 4 Wheel Spinner Cabin Case, Matalan, £40. Lock down

Debenhams

The unique thing about this case is that is comes with an integrated three digit combination lock, making it perfect for keeping your possessions safe. The case comes with internal packing straps and an internal pocket, and is also “zipperless”, meaning the two side fit seamlessly together like a satisfying jigsaw. Dimensions: H55 x W40 x D20cm. Capacity: 35 litres. Weight: 3.3kg. Tripp Dove Grey ‘Superlock II’ 4 Wheel Cabin Suitcase, Debenhams, £49.00. Pick pocket

Amazon