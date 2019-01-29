If you’ve resolved to do more exercise this year, you’re going to need something to carry your kit around in.
While many of us stuff our gym kit in our regular bag (not great if you’ve been sweating) or a tote bag, getting yourself a fit-for-purpose vessel to store those smelly trainers is probably for the best.
Whether you plan on taking this as an additional bag or swap it altogether, here are a variety of backpacks, holdalls and duffel bags to choose from.
Here are some of our favourites, some of which are in the January sales. Result.
Freshen up
Mint backpack, Adidas, £23.06 (was £32.95)
We love this refreshing mint green colour, which would be the perfect pick-me-up when that 6am alarm goes off.
Dimensions: H23 x W31 x D12cm.
Buy it here.
Pretty In Pink
Pink gym bag, Adidas, £21.95
This small duffel bag has compartments for your valuables and an inner bag to keep your sweaty gear out of the way. We love the pinks shade, but it’s available in blue and black too.
Dimensions: H20 x W45.5 x D23cm.
Buy it here.
A Little Luxe
Spilsby Gym Bag, Jack Wills, £29.97 (was £49.95)
This damson satin bag injects a little luxury into your day after a gruelling workout. It’s sleek and stylish, making it totally work appropriate.
Dimensions: H27.5 x W45 x D25cm
Buy it now
True Blue
Nike Blue Gym Bag, Asos, £25
Another classic duffel bag, this time from Nike. We love the bright blue.
Dimensions not specified.
Flower Power
Trouva, £32.00
We love this because if you’re going to work out, you might as well reward yourself with wine.
Dimensions: H23 x W50cm
Buy it now.
