When Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group last night, we couldn’t stop thinking about suits – and not because the pair were standing in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle. The power couple outdid themselves with some seriously lust-worthy co-ords and thankfully, you don’t have to be music industry royalty to recreate the look. Here are six of our favourite trouser suits for women available on the high street and online right now.

Topshop

Asymmetric Blue Suit, £79.00, Topshop This dusty blue suit will instantly get you in the mood for spring. We’re loving the asymmetric statement button fastening. Buy it here.

Zara

Red crepe blazer, £69.99, matching trousers, £25.99, Zara. This red set will make you stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons. The skinny, high waisted trousers get extra style points. Buy the blazer here and the trousers here.

ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Petite suit in citrus pop, blazer, £52.00, trousers, £30.00, ASOS. This oversized blazer, paired with exaggerated tapered trousers, is the perfect power combo for those who miss the 80s (or with they were there first time around). Buy the set here.

Powder pink fitted jacket, £24.99, matching trousers, £19.99, H&M. Pair this jacket and trouser combo with the pussy bow blouse in co-ordinating pink shade for matchy-matchy tailoring at its best. But the jacket here and the trousers here.

Boohoo

Tall stripe ruched sleeve woven blazer, £24.00, trousers, £16.00, Boohoo. These super skinny stripped trousers will make long legs appear even longer. At £40 for the set, this suit is perfect for those on the fence about committing to the trend. Buy the blazer here and the trousers here.

ASOS

UNIQUE21 Hero Plus blazer with repeat bow print and contrast lapel detail, £42.00, matching wide legged trousers, £32.00, ASOS. We can completely imagine Queen Bey in this suit. Pair with a simple vest and big hoops and prepare to channel your inner megastar. But the blazer here and the trousers here.