When Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group last night, we couldn’t stop thinking about suits – and not because the pair were standing in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle.
The power couple outdid themselves with some seriously lust-worthy co-ords and thankfully, you don’t have to be music industry royalty to recreate the look.
Here are six of our favourite trouser suits for women available on the high street and online right now.
Asymmetric Blue Suit, £79.00, Topshop
This dusty blue suit will instantly get you in the mood for spring. We’re loving the asymmetric statement button fastening.
Buy it here.
Red crepe blazer, £69.99, matching trousers, £25.99, Zara.
This red set will make you stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons. The skinny, high waisted trousers get extra style points.
ASOS DESIGN Petite suit in citrus pop, blazer, £52.00, trousers, £30.00, ASOS.
This oversized blazer, paired with exaggerated tapered trousers, is the perfect power combo for those who miss the 80s (or with they were there first time around).
Buy the set here.
Powder pink fitted jacket, £24.99, matching trousers, £19.99, H&M.
Pair this jacket and trouser combo with the pussy bow blouse in co-ordinating pink shade for matchy-matchy tailoring at its best.
Tall stripe ruched sleeve woven blazer, £24.00, trousers, £16.00, Boohoo.
These super skinny stripped trousers will make long legs appear even longer. At £40 for the set, this suit is perfect for those on the fence about committing to the trend.
UNIQUE21 Hero Plus blazer with repeat bow print and contrast lapel detail, £42.00, matching wide legged trousers, £32.00, ASOS.
We can completely imagine Queen Bey in this suit. Pair with a simple vest and big hoops and prepare to channel your inner megastar.
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.