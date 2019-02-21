In Spenny vs Penny we compare the products we love, with those following in their (sometimes pricey) footsteps. Here we compare red matte lipsticks from the likes of Chanel, Mac, Glossier, Revlon and Zara, asking should you put your money where your mouth is?

Disclaimer: I would never usually pay £32 for some lippy – mainly because I lose everything I own, and red lipstick, typically reapplied after I’ve had a few wines, feels like quite a financial risk.

That said, I feel really fancy when I take the lipstick out of its packaging – the case has a push-up mechanism and a hyper gold shiny end, and having the word “Chanel” embossed on the bright red lipstick makes me feel like I’m loaded. I’m impressed at how smoothly it glides over my lips. So this is what people pay for, I think. It looks good, too: a bluey red, which feels elegant and slick.

But this is where it goes downhill. I try the lipstick at work on a Wednesday and it comes off on my mug each time I take a sip – a bit of a waste if you ask me. What’s more, after a few hours it’s bled and I have to remove it altogether, then reapply. This bleeding happens again later in the evening and I have to start over – all I keep thinking about is how much it costs, and the amount I’ve used in one day.

I normally can’t be arsed with lip liner – I have too many lipsticks to have enough shades of lip liner for – but this definitely needs one, and stays put when I try it a few days later. This is, of course, yet more money to spend.