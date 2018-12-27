6 Things To Do On A Trip To Abu Dhabi With The Family

Family holidays live or die on whether there’s enough to do. As destinations go, Abu Dhabi has a wide mix of things to keep everyone occupied - including beach activities and wildlife, but also chill-out activities for those who need a little space to unwind.

That last part is important. Food and family blogger Emily Leary, who has a son, JD, aged 11, and a daughter, Jay, aged 7, has found that children want to be challenged, but it definitely is important to work in down-time for everyone.

“Initially,” she says, “I think we were trying far too hard to pack every day with activities that pleased both ages and kept them busy, when we started going on family holidays. But in recent years we’ve realised that having a packed itinerary just leads to stressed parents and grumpy kids who forget half of what they’ve done by day three.

“These days we’re much more laid-back, but aim to schedule in one activity per day that will use up a few hours, and then use the rest of each day to just take it easy and see what happens, explore the local area and so on.”

The ultimate goal is for everyone to have fun. We’ve sifted through the top picks for what to do in the UAE capital when holidaying with the fam.

For nature lovers: The Empty Quarter

Suitable for: older kids

It takes several hours to drive to this unspoiled stretch of sand from Abu Dhabi, so little ones may find it challenging - but older kids will absolutely love it. Amid pristine, empty dunes and miles of golden sand stretching into the distance, it is home to Tal Moreeb – one of the world’s tallest dunes. You can try sandboarding and fat biking.