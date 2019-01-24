7 Airbnbs With Truly Incredible Views

Is there anything better than arriving at your holiday accommodation, looking out of the window and soaking up a breathtaking view? If, like us, you can’t get enough of rolling hills, ocean breeze and postcard-perfect panoramas, here are seven amazing Airbnbs with views to rival the world’s top hotels. 1. Lounge by the lake

Apartment on Lake Como, Airbnb, £62 per night. This beautiful apartment is located in Gravedona ed Uniti, on the northern upper west side of Lake Como, one of the most scenic places in Italy. It’s suitable for two guests, with one bedroom and one bathroom, and has a small balcony to kick back and enjoy the stunning view. Book it here. 2. Enjoy a pool in paradise.

Villa in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa, Airbnb, £107 per night. With a large deck and an infinity pool, this villa is perfect for those who live for lounging around outside on holiday. The apartment is suitable for two guests, with one bedroom and one bathroom. Book it ﻿here. 3. Wind down by the water.

Cottage in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa, Airbnb, £123 per night. This cosy stone cottage is located in the enclave of Llandudno Beach, a locals-only spot with unspoilt, fine white sand and curling surfing waves. It’s suitable for two guests, with one bedroom and one bathroom, and you get a gorgeous view of the ocean from your living room. Book it here. 4. Chill by the Cliffside.

Villa in Oia, Santorini, Airbnb, £309 per night. This traditional villa is located in a quiet area of the cliffside village of Oia which is at the tip of the island of Santorini. It faces towards the sea, volcano and the famous caldera and come with a private terrace, allowing you to make the most of the view. Sleeps up to six guests with two two bedrooms, three beds and two bathrooms. Book it here. 5. Soak up the Sydney sun.

Villa in Coogee, New South Wales, Australia, Airbnb, £940 per night. Perched on Gordons Bay, this large villa is located on the popular Bondi to Coogee coastal walk and is only 15 minutes away from Sydney. It’s ideal for big family get togethers or a holiday with all your mates, sleeping a maximum of 10 guests, with five bedrooms, five beds and five bathrooms (which is just as well, considering the eye-watering price). Book it here. 6. Let silence sooth your soul.

Villa in Akureyri, Northeast, Iceland, Airbnb, £146 per night. Large front windows allow you to enjoy the peaceful views surrounding this Icelandic villa, but if you want to get even closer to nature, the terrace features its own jacuzzi. The villa sleeps up to five guests, with three bedrooms, three beds and 1.5 bathrooms. Book it here. 7. See the sights.

