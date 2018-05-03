EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    03/05/2018 14:41 BST

    7 Best UK Beaches That (Probably) Won't Be Packed This Weekend

    Bring on the bank holiday 😎

    A bank holiday plus sunshine can only mean one thing: hoards of us heading to the same popular seaside resorts where you’ll spend half your time wrestling seagulls and the other half searching for a spot. 

    There is however another way to enjoy the sweet sound of the surf and without a stranger kicking sand into your packed lunch.

    The UK is home to dozens of lesser-known beaches that offer a tranquil, scenic alternative to funfairs, arcades and donkey rides. While we can’t guarantee you’ll find them deserted this weekend, they won’t have a patch on the county’s well-known tourist traps like Brighton.

    Here are seven of our favourites:

    1. Winterton-On-Sea, Norfolk Coast

    Winterton-on-Sea is a mere nine miles from Great Yarmouth, but without the arcades and the crowds. Bliss. 

    A post shared by Amber May (@ambermaysherwood) on

     2. Tynemouth Longsands, North East Coast

    Tynemouth Longsands, near Newcastle, has a huge expanse of sand, so even if the bank holiday crowds come out in full force, you should be able to find a spot. 

    A post shared by Emma (@em_lou_vintage) on

     3. Seacliff Beach, North Berwick

    Less than an hour’s drive from the centre of Edinburgh, Seacliff beach is an idyllic spot to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

    4. Llanfaelog - Porth Nobla Beach, Anglesey 

    Between the small towns of Aberffraw and Rhosneigr, this small rural beach is among the most picturesque Wales has to offer. 

    A post shared by Lisa Slater (@automatamaker) on

    5. Aldeburgh, Suffolk Coast

    It’s not the most hidden beach on the list, but if you’re looking for quaint English coast, rather than big attractions, Aldeburgh is still a winner. 

     6. Lantic Bay, Corwnall

    Getting down to Lantic Bay requires a long walk down a steep path, but it’s well worth the effort. Just look at that sea. 

     7. Walmer Beach, Kent Coast

    Less than 45 minutes from Margate, Walmer Beach is a quieter stretch of scenic beach on the Kent coast for a fuss-free day out. 

    A post shared by Laura (@teandbiscuits_x) on

    READ MORE:

    MORE:travelsummerTravel and Tourismbank holidayTravel DestinationsBeaches

    Conversations