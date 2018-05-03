A bank holiday plus sunshine can only mean one thing: hoards of us heading to the same popular seaside resorts where you’ll spend half your time wrestling seagulls and the other half searching for a spot.

There is however another way to enjoy the sweet sound of the surf and without a stranger kicking sand into your packed lunch.

The UK is home to dozens of lesser-known beaches that offer a tranquil, scenic alternative to funfairs, arcades and donkey rides. While we can’t guarantee you’ll find them deserted this weekend, they won’t have a patch on the county’s well-known tourist traps like Brighton.

Here are seven of our favourites:

1. Winterton-On-Sea, Norfolk Coast

Winterton-on-Sea is a mere nine miles from Great Yarmouth, but without the arcades and the crowds. Bliss.