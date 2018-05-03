A bank holiday plus sunshine can only mean one thing: hoards of us heading to the same popular seaside resorts where you’ll spend half your time wrestling seagulls and the other half searching for a spot.
There is however another way to enjoy the sweet sound of the surf and without a stranger kicking sand into your packed lunch.
The UK is home to dozens of lesser-known beaches that offer a tranquil, scenic alternative to funfairs, arcades and donkey rides. While we can’t guarantee you’ll find them deserted this weekend, they won’t have a patch on the county’s well-known tourist traps like Brighton.
Here are seven of our favourites:
1. Winterton-On-Sea, Norfolk Coast
Winterton-on-Sea is a mere nine miles from Great Yarmouth, but without the arcades and the crowds. Bliss.
2. Tynemouth Longsands, North East Coast
Tynemouth Longsands, near Newcastle, has a huge expanse of sand, so even if the bank holiday crowds come out in full force, you should be able to find a spot.
3. Seacliff Beach, North Berwick
Less than an hour’s drive from the centre of Edinburgh, Seacliff beach is an idyllic spot to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
4. Llanfaelog - Porth Nobla Beach, Anglesey
Between the small towns of Aberffraw and Rhosneigr, this small rural beach is among the most picturesque Wales has to offer.
5. Aldeburgh, Suffolk Coast
It’s not the most hidden beach on the list, but if you’re looking for quaint English coast, rather than big attractions, Aldeburgh is still a winner.
6. Lantic Bay, Corwnall
Getting down to Lantic Bay requires a long walk down a steep path, but it’s well worth the effort. Just look at that sea.
7. Walmer Beach, Kent Coast
Less than 45 minutes from Margate, Walmer Beach is a quieter stretch of scenic beach on the Kent coast for a fuss-free day out.