What Is May Day And Why Do We Have A Bank Holiday?

Traditionally, May Day is celebrated on 1 May, but in the UK the bank holiday is held on the first Monday of the month. And while for many, May Day is simply associated with the chance to have a lie-in, it actually has a long tradition of political protest. May Day Protests In the UK, May Day has become linked to International Workers’ Day, known as Labour Day in some countries. This is a celebration of labourers and the working classes, and in recent years has seen large-scale protests organised by the anti-capitalist movement in cities including London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

PA Archive/PA Images Anti-war demonstrators make their way through Brighton, East Sussex, during a past May Day protest

In 2000, protests in London saw a statue of Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph defaced. Today, anti-austerity campaigners will march through London in protest over Brexit, the Grenfell Tower fire and the Windrush scandal. The march will leave Clerkenwell Green at midday and assemble at Trafalgar Square for a rally in aid of trade union rights, human rights and international solidarity. This year the rally will be held in memory of Mehmet Aksoy, who was killed in Syria while filming with the Kurdish YPG. A leading figure in the Kurdish community, Aksoy was a great supporter of London May Day.

Darren Staples / Reuters Leicester Morrismen throw their hats during May Day celebrations at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, 2018