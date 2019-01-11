Just three in 10 children and young people with a mental health condition received NHS treatment between 2017 and 2018, according to a damning report by the Public Accounts Committee.

Most young people struggling with their mental health don’t get the treatment they need, and under current NHS plans this will still be true for years to come, the report said.

Meg Hillier MP, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, which is responsible for holding the government to account for its use of taxpayers’ money, slammed the lack of progress saying children and young people with mental health conditions are being “failed” by the NHS.

The NHS long-term plan, published this month, has a particular emphasis on helping children and young people get the support and treatment they need. However action is clearly needed now, rather than in five to 10 years time.

[Read More: This is what mental health services could look like in the next 5-10 years]