Self-harm among teenagers has become so prevalent that one school asked pupils to sign a contract confirming they would not self-harm while on the premises, and would cover up their wounds in the event that they did.

“I understand that I am being asked to refrain from cutting or hurting myself in any way whilst in school, as I am here to learn,” the contract, seen by HuffPost UK, read.

It then listed seven responses if children were found to have hurt themselves at school, including those students being told to keep self-harm scars hidden, even in summer, and/or being removed from PE lessons.

The contract is no longer in use after charity Addaction warned it might make students less likely to reach out for help. The charity didn’t want to name the school, as they run a self-harm programme with pupils there. “The tone was all wrong,” Rick Bradley, Addaction’s operations manager, told HuffPost UK.

“We should be encouraging young people not to feel ashamed, embarrassed or worried to access support when they are struggling. This ‘contract’ seemed more intent on keeping self-harm hidden rather than offering help.”

