From cosy to colourful, there are tons of winter hats for men on the high street this season, with styles and materials to suit all tastes (and head shapes).
But let’s face it, the beanie rules the roost. Give your noggin’ a treat with one of our seven favourites below.
Must-have mustard
This classic beanie will match almost everything in your wardrobe. We’re loving the subtle two-tone.
Mustard and Black Twist Beanie, Topman, £10.00
Plastic fantastic
You can do your bit for the environment while staying cosy with this hat made from sustainable fabric. The material is 100% polyester made from recycled plastic bottles. The pom-pom on top gets extra points for fun.
ASOS Design Bobble Beanie in Tobacco Recycled Polyester, ASOS, £8.
Colourful character
Uniqlo is your go-to destination for hats in almost every colour this season. We’re enjoying the blue shade above with chunky knit and oversized fold.
Heattech knitter beanie hat, Uniqlo, £9.90.
Comfy in camel
With an all-over ribbed finish, this hat is a classic with a side portion of special. The camel colour is a sophisticated neutral, a nice alternative to the more common blacks, navys and greys.
Place Knit Beanie, Weekday, £18.
Soft as snow
Made from double-layered wool, this oversized beanie looks beautifully soft. The pale grey colour with folded edge also gives it a hint of luxury – just don’t go touching it with grubby hands.
Oversized Hat, Cos, £25.
And it was all yellow
Brighten up your mornings with this flash of yellow on this classic navy beanie. The two-tone pom-pom is an absolute winner and we love the embroidered green stag.
Navy/Yellow Block Bobble Hat, Next, £12
On brand
A colour-blocking classic, we love this retro Levi’s beanie complete with navy pom-pom. It’s supposed to be for skiing, but we think it should be worn both on and off the slopes.
Beanie Ski Knit, Levi’s, £12.99