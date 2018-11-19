From cosy to colourful, there are tons of winter hats for men on the high street this season, with styles and materials to suit all tastes (and head shapes). But let’s face it, the beanie rules the roost. Give your noggin’ a treat with one of our seven favourites below. Must-have mustard

Topman

This classic beanie will match almost everything in your wardrobe. We’re loving the subtle two-tone. Mustard and Black Twist Beanie, Topman, £10.00 Plastic fantastic

ASOS

You can do your bit for the environment while staying cosy with this hat made from sustainable fabric. The material is 100% polyester made from recycled plastic bottles. The pom-pom on top gets extra points for fun. ASOS Design Bobble Beanie in Tobacco Recycled Polyester, ASOS, £8.



Colourful character

Uniqulo

Uniqlo is your go-to destination for hats in almost every colour this season. We’re enjoying the blue shade above with chunky knit and oversized fold. Heattech knitter beanie hat, Uniqlo, £9.90. Comfy in camel

Weekday

With an all-over ribbed finish, this hat is a classic with a side portion of special. The camel colour is a sophisticated neutral, a nice alternative to the more common blacks, navys and greys. Place Knit Beanie, Weekday, £18. Soft as snow

Cos

Made from double-layered wool, this oversized beanie looks beautifully soft. The pale grey colour with folded edge also gives it a hint of luxury – just don’t go touching it with grubby hands. Oversized Hat, Cos, £25. And it was all yellow

Next

Brighten up your mornings with this flash of yellow on this classic navy beanie. The two-tone pom-pom is an absolute winner and we love the embroidered green stag. Navy/Yellow Block Bobble Hat, Next, £12 On brand