There’s nothing quite like a flourishing indoor plant to make you feel better about the weather outside. As well as jazzing up your space, they can have real health benefits such as reducing carbon dioxide, improving air quality and reducing pollutants.

When repotting your plant, make sure you’re a good parent and research its specific needs.

First, consider which size plant pot will be best. Get your tape measure out and consider whether your plant has outgrown its current pot size. Secondly, all plants need drainage so either choose a pot with drainage holes or, if your preferred pot doesn’t have a hole, make sure you keep it in its original plastic pot to make sure it isn’t sitting in water, which can lead to root damage.

We’ve rounded up the best medium-sized indoor plant pots to make your greenery look better than ever. And never fear, these snazzy pots are all £15 or less.

Pretty in pink