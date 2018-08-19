What Works For Me: 'Watering Plants Makes Me Feel Grounded'

For many, watering plants is the last thing on your mind and the first thing you forget to do - just blame the modern malaise of hectic lifestyles. But for Gynelle Leon, it’s something she does religiously every Friday, not only as a time to care for her prized potted possessions, but as an act of self-care for herself.

“When I’m looking after my plants and if I’m repotting, for example, I can’t be doing something else, I can’t be checking my phone,” she says. Tending to her plants allows some much-needed breathing space from her busy life as business owner of Prick, London’s first cactus shop. “It’s a sense of meditation. I don’t notice time going past.”

Instead of fretting about the shop, she has to really focus on the needs of her plants – if one of them is flowering, it might need more water, another might be craving more sunshine. “To cut off from everything else and focus on something that’s green and from the Earth is quite grounding really,” she adds. “It’s a great feeling to know you’ve got nature in your home and you’re able to keep it alive and thriving.”