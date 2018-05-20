What Works For Me: 'Without Crossfit I Would Work More, It Gets Me Out Of The Door'

It’s Wednesday evening, long after her working day is meant to have finished, but maths teacher Chelsea Jones is sat in her classroom tutoring year eleven students who are about to sit another round of examinations. Watching the clock tick towards six o’clock, there is nothing that is going to stop Chelsea getting to her Crossfit class. The 27-year-old from Telford attends Crossfit classes religiously - as few as two hour-long sessions per week and often as many as four - even during the intense examination period, she remains unwavering in her attendance: something she says is crucial in maintaining a healthy work-life balance. “It gets me out of the door, I would definitely work more without Crossfit,” says Chelsea, who has taught at a senior school for three years since graduating from university and often finds herself working 12-hour days. “Having something outside of school keeps me going.”

Keeping up Chelsea's demanding training schedule is no mean feat, especially when getting to her Crossfit gym means an hour round trip. "It is actually quite far for me to travel to get there, but it is 100% worth it for me, because of what I get from the class," she says. Guided by a coach, the mixed class involves a grueling combination of HIIT (high intensity interval training) and Olympic weight lifting: she talks me through a variety of moves including the snatch, a clean and jerk and overhead squats. "It is all to do with bar bells," she simplifies. "We often get personal bests so I can see myself improving every time I go, and working towards a goal. I get that sense of achievement on a weekly basis."

Google+

