7 Neon Bikinis That'll Give You Serious Love Island Vibes This Summer

The Love Island villa has been alive with shades of yellow, orange and pink this summer and it’s sparked this season’s hottest swimwear trend: neon.
Ebay says its site has seen a 313% increase in searches for neon bikinis since this season began – and it’s hardly surprising, with contestants including Yewande, Amber and Molly-Mae channelling highlighter chic.
Looking to embrace the trend for your summer holiday? Here are seven styles we’re loving right now.
Pink And Orange Bikini, Forever 21, Top £16, High-Leg Bottoms, £14
Take inspiration from Lucie’s surfer look with this zip-up bralette bikini. If you’re looking for a set that won’t fly off the moment you go for a swim, this one’s for you.
South Beach Mix And Match Bikini, Asos, Top, £20, Bottoms, £14
Neon doesn’t have to mean a teeny, tiny bikini. This top is perfect for those who want a bit more cover by the pool – but still want to look every bit as fabulous.
Santiago Bikini, Boux Avenue, Top £32, Bottoms £16
If you’ve been looking for an orange bikini to rival Yewande’s since week one, look no further. The shade on this wraparound style is more on the coral side (Pantone’s colour of the year).
Pink Neon Crinkle Crop Bikini, New Look, Top £14.99, Bottoms £9.99
Crop top bikinis are having a moment across the high street this season. This one from New Look won’t break the bank, and the crinkle material makes it look more expensive than it is.
Plus High Rise Plunge Bikini, Boohoo, Set £17.60
Amber has rocked neon yellow from day one and never fails to look amazing. Give the look a whirl yourself with this cheap set.
Asos Design Neon Snake Print, Top £14, Bottoms £10
If you fell in love with Molly-Mae’s neon snake print bikini, snap this one up. There are multiple styles available for both the bottoms and top in the same print, so you’re bound to find the right fit.
Wrap Around Triangle Bikini, Boux Avenue, Top £25, Bottoms £16
Can’t decide between pink or green? This two-tone bikini is the perfect solution. The double string is a nice touch.
