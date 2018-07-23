An artist whose 7-metre replica of the moon went missing in the post has been reunited with his astronomical artwork.
Created by Bristol-based artist Luke Jerram, the structure titled Museum of the Moon, vanished as it was being transported to an Austrian festival by courier firm TNT.
The touring artwork is designed to highlight the latest moon science and features detailed Nasa imagery of the lunar surface.
A day after it went missing, Jerram on Monday tweeted he was “over the moon” that his work had been found.
He told HuffPost UK: “TNT thought it was in Dartford, but they found it without a label, in a depot in Austria! The show can go on.”
Jerram had earlier told the BBC: “It has huge implications for all these people who are looking forward to seeing this artwork, and they won’t be able to as it’s in some warehouse somewhere.
“We haven’t got a spare.”