BT Boss Defends £50m ‘Fandangled’ 888 ‘Walk Me Home’ Phone Service For Women

The boss of BT has claimed that a phone service to walk women home late at night will act as a “small deterrent” in the problem of male violence.

Philip Jansen, BT’s chief executive, said the service was “just one small idea” that could help.

The telecomms giant has laid out plans for a £50 million phone service aimed at protecting women in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.

The “Walk Me Home” app would allow users to have their journeys tracked, triggering an alert if they failed to reach home in time.

Women could also use the mobile app alongside the number 888 to summon police if they felt threatened.