9 Glorious Photos That Sum Up These Last Days Of Summer

The sun has glistened over the UK’s lidos and lakes this week as Brits look for a way to cool off. But we haven’t given into the usual British pastime of moaning about being too hot – because this is the weather we’ve all been waiting for.
After a dreary few weeks, summer has finally made an appearance – and it’s all the more special because we know it’ll be fleeting. Thunderstorms are forecast for much of the country from Thursday, so we’re making the most of the heat while we can.
The Met Office said some areas of the country were close to recording an official heatwave on Tuesday, but we didn’t quite make it.
The mercury reached 30.7°C at Gogerddan, in Dyfed, Wales, the highest temperature since the 31.2°C recorded at the same location on July 22. The Met Office said it was only the seventh time temperatures have exceeded 30°C in September in the last 50 years.
The warmest UK September day on record was on September 2 1906, when 35.6°C was recorded at Bawtry, South Yorkshire.
So, it’s not been recording-breaking one, but we’d argue the week has been all the better for it. If you’re stuck inside right now, take a look at these glorious photos of Brits enjoying the weather – and be sure to plan a fun evening for the moment you finish work.