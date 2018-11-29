9 Housewarming Gifts For Under £15 That Aren't Sh*t

As someone who once bought (and received) orchids as a housewarming present like they were going out of fashion, I know a good gift from a bad one. Not only is it very likely said orchid will die and serve as an awful reminder of the recipient’s inability to be a responsible plant parent, but it’s a clear indication of your last-minute dash to the supermarket on the high street before you arrived at their new place. A bottle of wine (or two) is nice, but let’s face – you’re likely to guzzle it with dinner before night’s over. So what should you buy? Here is a selection of unique housewarming gifts that are both thoughtful and guaranteed to last longer than dinner. Star Gazing

Moon Shaped Trinket Dish, John Lewis, £8 I’m seeing more and more trinket dishes around recently and this is one of my favourites. This would look great on a side board to hold keys or loose change or a place for rings and earrings in a bedroom. Dimensions: H3 x W10 x D10cm Making Memories

Personalised Moving Print, Etsy, £10.99 There’s no gift more thoughtful than something personalised. This print not only includes a personalised message – whether that’s names, moving date or another message – but the location on the map is also specific to the new abode. Each heart is hand cut and folded with four other paper hearts to create the 3D look. No wonder it’s a best-seller on Etsy. Alphabet Spaghetti

Rose Gold Wire Alphabet Letter, Oliver Bonas, £12 Are you noticing a theme? I like personalised presents. This alphabet letter would look ace anywhere in the home, whether that’s on a shelf or bedside table. Why not get one for every member of the new home? BYO Recipes

Recipe book, Hema, £5 Some of the best recipes are hand-me-downs. This blank recipe book allows the recipient to handwrite their own recipes or stick cut outs from a magazine – add a recipe from yourself as the first entry for an extra special touch. It’s Lit

Blomus candles, Anthropologie, £12 You can never have enough candles as far as I’m concerned. This sandalwood and myrrh is a natural, soft fragrance and this candle has 30 hours burn time, which will last them a while. I also love the concrete pot, a super trendy style right now – once finished with the candle, your friend can simply scoop out the wax and use it as a plant pot. Dimensions: H11 x W9 x D5cm Tea For Two

‘Minto’ tea towel, V&A shop, £7.50 It seems there are two types of tea towel in this world: plain and novelty. Break the mould with a classy tea towel with this V&A beauty. Charles Voysey is described as one of the most influential architects and designers of decorative art at the end of the 19th century. Influenced heavily by William Morris, expect beautiful patterns of wildlife, flowers and trees in his work. Sublime. Let The Fun Be-Gin

Set of two gin wine glasses, M&S, £9.50 Are you even a gin lover if you don’t have your G&T swilling around a gigantic bowl-like glass? Buy a set of two you and your friend to celebrate their new digs. Picture Perfect

Photo Frame, Oliver Bonas, £14 This gold style frame will suit the decor of any home – it’s vintage-inspired but also manages to look modern at the same time. The fact that it’s a floating frame means it’s ideal not just for displaying photos, but also mementos such as ticket stubs or even dried flowers. H15 x W10cm Movers & Shakers

Salt and pepper set, H&M, £9.99 There’s not much to say about these beyond the obvious: they are infinitely better than your average salt and pepper shakers. Also, it’s unlikely that your friend will have such a cruet in their kitchen.