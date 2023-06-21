9 Inflation-Proof Treats People Are Incorporating Into Their Lives

Jena Ardell via Getty Images

With the news that inflation has unexpectedly stayed at 8.4%, it’s expected there’ll be further interest rate rises to come from the Bank of England, meaning an even greater strain on our purse strings.

And with the cost of living crisis in full swing, we’ve already been reassessing the ways we spend, and in particular, the ways we treat ourselves.

New research from Instant Print reveals that one in four (24%) of us now buy a meal deal or lunch from a shop or café at least once a week, with 18% of us doing so multiple times a week.

It’s a little win that keeps us happy during the work day without setting us back too much.

So, how else are we enjoying treats while keeping costs low? Here’s what the people of Twitter had to say…

Getting my nails done

“My local nail bar in South East London is rammed and [there are] more popular than ever. It feels like a real boost to have pretty nails and an investment of £20 can give a fortnight’s touch of luxury.”

Sally Baker, London

New books to read

“I’m going out less for dinner or to the theatre etc. so I seem to have replaced that with a stack of novels if my bedside table is anything to go by…”

Jo Dunbar, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Hitting my local charity shop

“My weekly charity shop visits are so good for my mental health! I love finding cheap clothing for either friends or myself, or interesting bits for the house. I’m supporting the charity, it’s low cost and it gets me out of the house.”

Hollie-Anne Brooks, Stowmarket

Enjoying freebies

“I had free cake for my birthday from Costa and apply for free beauty samples from places like Boots or Marie Claire Beauty Drawer.”

Lauren John, Essex

Making the most of takeaway leftovers

“I order more dishes in my takeaways so they last a few days and I feel like I have more treat dinners!”

Erica Vonderwall, London

Taking advantage of a railcard

“I’ve been taking advantage of my railcard discount pass and visiting cities near me more often, going to free museums and galleries and taking a packed lunch so I can avoid paying city lunch prices. It’s been so lovely with the summer weather recently.”

Imogen, Dundee

Buying reduced bouquets

“I’ve been buying reduced-price flowers at the supermarket to brighten up my space and it really gives me a lift.”

Jacqui Burton, Fife

Shopping secondhand

“My Vinted addiction. It’s cheap, but my online shopping in general has increased dramatically since the start of the cost of living crisis.”

Danielle Olavario, London and Dublin

Swimming outside

“Outdoor swimming is my treat. £7.50 a pop and it makes me feel human!”