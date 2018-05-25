A 95-year-old man has been arrested in suspicion of murder following the death of a carer who suffered head injuries at a home in north London, Scotland Yard has said.

The 61-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Thursday morning with head injuries, but died just before 11am on Friday morning.

“A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from head injuries following an incident in Islington,” the Met said in a statement.

“Police were called at approximately 7.10am on Thursday, May 24 to a north London hospital where a 61-year-old woman was admitted suffering from head injuries.

“She died in hospital at 10.57am on Friday, May 25. Her next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.