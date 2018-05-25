A 95-year-old man has been arrested in suspicion of murder following the death of a carer who suffered head injuries at a home in north London, Scotland Yard has said.
The 61-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Thursday morning with head injuries, but died just before 11am on Friday morning.
“A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from head injuries following an incident in Islington,” the Met said in a statement.
“Police were called at approximately 7.10am on Thursday, May 24 to a north London hospital where a 61-year-old woman was admitted suffering from head injuries.
“She died in hospital at 10.57am on Friday, May 25. Her next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
“At this early stage it is believed that her injuries were sustained at a residential address in Islington where she was working as a carer.
“A 95-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution due to a pre-existing condition where he will remain pending transfer to a location where his complex health and care needs can be managed. Police have bailed him while inquiries continue.”
