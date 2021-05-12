There’s never been a better time for a staycation, now that a Scarborough B&B has been named the best in the world. We’re not joking.

In fact, five of the world’s 15 top rated B&Bs are in the UK, according to Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ awards.

The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast in Scarborough took the title of world number one for the first time. Run by couple Angela and James, it’s located close to the seaside town’s Peasholm Park and a short walk from the beach.

Tripadvisor The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast

Tripadvisor The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast

The Torcroft in Torquay and Dorset House in Lyme Regis take second and third place in Europe and third and fourth in the world respectively.

Tripadvisor The Torcroft in Torquay

Tripadvisor Dorset House in Lyme Regis

While Torlinnhe Guest House in Fort William and Haven Cottage in Ambleside celebrate fourth and fifth in Europe and sixth and 12th in the world.

Tripadvisor Torlinnhe Guest House in Fort William

Tripadvisor Haven Cottage in Ambleside

Every year, Tripadvisor trawls through millions of reviews from its community of travellers to find the hotels and B&Bs that people have raved about most – those that go the extra mile, the most wanderlust worthy. Even during the pandemic, travellers continued to discover new places and share their advice with other holiday-goers in 2020.

“Now that staycations are back on in the UK and the ban on overseas travel is days away from lifting, Brits will want to start getting plans in motion for what could possibly be the most longed for holiday of their life,” said Tripadvisor spokesperson, Hayley Coleman.

“This celebration of the best of the best hotels around the world should serve as the perfect guide for discovering places to stay that are fit for the trip of a lifetime.”

Here are the top 10 B&Bs in the UK:

The Toulson Court, Scarborough The Torcroft, Torquay Dorset House, Lyme Regis Torlinnhe Guest House, Fort William Haven Cottage, Ambleside Coombe House, Bourton-on-the-water The 25 Boutique B&B, Torquay The Elmdene, Torquay The Somerville, Torquay Sampford Guest House, Brixham

Here are the top B&Bs in the world:

The Toulson Court, Scarborough, UK Bayfront Westcott House Bed & Breakfast, St Augustine, US The Torcroft, Torquay, UK Dorset House, Lyme Regis, UK Pousada Gaia Viva, Igarata, Brazil Torlinnhe Guest House, Fort William, UK Abiington Green Bed & Breakfast Inn and Spa, Asheville, US Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod, Brewster, US The Blue Horse Inn, Woodstock, US Gazebo Inn Ogunquit, Ogunquit, US