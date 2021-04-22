10 Of The UK’s Most Eco-Friendly Airbnbs For A Summer Getaway

One big perk of staycations is that we’re cutting our carbon emissions while foreign travel is restricted. But choosing a UK holiday carefully can help boost your eco credentials even further.

To mark Earth Day, smart home app Hive has created a list of 10 of the UK’s most environmentally-friendly Airbnbs. The list includes properties that run on renewable energy sources, plus those that were constructed using responsibly sourced materials. Some super eco options fit into both categories.

Travel never felt so good.

1. Hobbit Hideaway, Moray, Scotland

This charming natural home was purpose-built using locally sourced and recycled materials. Decorated with recycled furnishings and running on 100% renewable energy, the unique hideaway can accommodate up to six people and also welcomes pets to tag along.

Airbnb

2. 1945 Boat Hut, Sutton, England

This eco-friendly Sutton Airbnb is a converted 1945 boat, which originally sailed out of Penzance in Cornwall. Expect to be shipped away from reality in the rustic property, which is completely off grid with renewable energy provided by its solar panel system.

Airbnb

3. AirShip 002, Drimnin, Scotland

Designed by ecological Architect Roderick James, this quirky Airbnb listing is an insulated aluminium pod with dragonfly windows that look over the Sound of Mull. It’s had rave reviews for its sustainable edge, comfort and breathtaking Highland views.

Airbnb

4. Wagon In The Woods, Medstead, England

Superhost Ralph built the wagon’s main beam himself from a tree that came down in a bad storm. It doesn’t get much more sustainable than that. The rural space also includes a campfire – with marshmallows and firewood provided, of course.

Airbnb

This beach house has been recently renovated and is now powered solely by solar and wind energy. Oh, and it’s gorgeous, too.

Airbnb Airbnb

6. Yeworthy Eco Treehouse, Eworthy, England

Created with sustainability in mind, fresh drinking water is provided from a bowser, a composting sawdust toilet house is nearby, and cooking can be carried out on a gas camping stove.

Airbnb

7. The Barn at Sundayshill, Falfied, England

An ultra-efficient air-source heat pump is on hand in case the weather takes a turn for the worse at this 18th-century converted barn, and it will definitely make you rethink your own smart heating system back home.

Airbnb

8. Birch Cottage, Ballyroney, Northern Ireland

Green Key rated and holding a Green Tourism Gold, this rural retreat is powered solely by onsite renewable energy. Heating is provided by solar panels and wood is sustainably sourced from the forest on its doorstep to keep the cosy wood burner alight.

Airbnb

9. Toddalong Roundhouse, Saint Mabyn, England

The wood burner is the only source of heating in this roundhouse and you’ll go back to basics with no internet access or TV. Thankfully, board games are provided.

Airbnb

10. Cornish Eco Home, Liskeard, England

This sustainable bungalow is a renovated barn located in an old vineyard near the Cornish coast. The eco home welcomes small groups up to eight for a green getaway with modern interiors – featuring a large solar PV system, heat recovery system and its own water supply.