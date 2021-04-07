Revealed: The Top 10 Trending Destinations For UK Holidays

joe daniel price via Getty Images Sunrise over the River Wye in Gloucestershire, England.

With self-contained holidays soon to be allowed, you might be thinking about booking a spring getaway. But where in the UK should you go?

To help you with a hearty dose of staycation inspiration, Airbnb has revealed the top 10 trending destinations for Brits searching for holidays this summer.

The most sought after destinations suggest rural areas are enjoying a revival – St Clears, a rural town in Wales, has seen the biggest year-on-year jump in popularity, according to the holiday rentals site.

Airbnb spokesperson Amanda Cupples believes this summer will be spent closer to home, exploring lesser-known destinations in addition to the well-loved favourites. Here’s the list of top 10 trending places.

1. St Clears, Carmarthenshire

A quiet town sat on the River Tâf, nestled in beautiful rolling countryside – and it’s not too far from the sea (so you get the best of both worlds). Great walks await. What more could you want?

2. Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

There’s more walking and cycling to be done in the Forest of Dean – but this time, with a lot more trees. Check out Symonds Yat Rock, Puzzlewood and Mallards Pike Lake.

3. Clovelly, North Devon

Set on a steep hill in north Devon lies the incredibly Instagrammable seaside village of Clovelly, which is home to donkeys (yes really), shops, galleries, pubs, museums, picturesque harbour-side walks and more.

4. Bosham, Sussex

If you’re interested in visiting somewhere with a lot of history behind it, the coastal village of Bosham in West Sussex should be on your radar. Situated a few miles from Chichester, expect to learn all about its Roman inhabitants from years gone by.

5. Primrose Valley, Yorkshire

In the village of Primrose Valley, north Yorkshire, you can expect to find caravan parks and a beautiful beach to walk along – great for those with kids.

6. Mullion, Cornwall

Unsurprisingly, areas in Cornwall and Devon feature multiple times on the list. Mullion – a small seaside village situated on the Lizard Peninsula, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – is famed for its impressive scenery. It’s also home to shops, pubs and tearooms, as well as a working harbour.

7. Cawsand, Cornwall

In south east Cornwall sits the tiny village of Cawsand, which neighbours Kingsand. Between the two villages, there’s a shingle beach with rock pools, and a selection of shops, pubs and restaurants.

8. Noss Mayo, Devon

Not too far from Plymouth lies the pretty riverside village of Noss Mayo. With a handful of beaches a short drive away, this is a great – and quiet – place to relax and unwind this summer.

9. Saunton, Devon

Along the north Devon coast sits Saunton, home to an impressive golden sand beach and more gorgeous walks. It’s a great place to try your hand at surfing, too.

10. East Wittering, Sussex