As the UK slowly reopens after a grim winter under lockdown, one issue is proving to be particularly divisive – vaccine passports.

Under the government’s road map, pubs and restaurants will be able to start serving customers outdoors from next week while hairdressers, nail salons, gyms and libraries – as well as non-essential retail – will all be able to reopen, too.

While there is relief among MPs at the prospect of the economy reopening, there is concern among some about the proposals for the “Covid status certification” scheme, dubbed “vaccine passports”.

How could a vaccine passport scheme work and when could it be introduced?

The so-called vaccine passports are expected to show whether someone has received a vaccine, had a negative coronavirus test, or contracted and recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months.

The NHS is said to be currently working on ways of providing people with the means to demonstrate their Covid status through “digital and non-digital routes”.

The finer details of how any scheme could work remain unclear, but Boris Johnson has said Covid status certification would not be introduced for at least two more rounds of rule relaxations. April 12 is when stage two of the national unlocking is due to take place, while May 17 is the date when indoor hospitality is expected to resume.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Monday that the government was still “some way off finalising any plans” for certification.

Johnson said: “On Covid status certification, as we prefer to call it, the most important thing to say to everybody listening and watching is there’s absolutely no question of people being asked to produce certification or a Covid status report when they go to the shops or to the pub garden or to their hairdressers or whatever on Monday.

“And indeed we are not planning that for stage three either, May 17. As you know we are hoping to go for the opening up of indoor hospitality and so on.

“We are not planning for anything of that kind at that stage.”

However, Johnson did hint that the certification scheme could be used for some pilot events involving large numbers of people over the coming weeks.

Is there public support?

Yes. An Ipsos MORI poll conducted last month found that 78% of respondents were in favour of vaccine passports to travel abroad or to visit a relative living in a care home.

Support was also very high for using vaccine passports to visit a relative in hospital or to go to the theatre or an indoor concert.