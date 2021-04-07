April 12 marks a pretty big day in England’s diary, with lockdown restrictions easing once more and a whole raft of new freedoms allowed.

For many, the date is already firmly in mind, with haircuts and pub outings booked, and that first non-essential shopping trip of 2021 also in the planner.

But there’s far more fun where those came from.

Here’s a full rundown of all the things you’ll be able to do once again from Monday onwards, including the rule changes you might just have missed.

South_agency via Getty Images

Let’s go shopping

If you’ve been longing to peruse the aisles of your favourite clothes and homeware stores or have a good browse at your local bookshop, you’re in luck. Non-essential shops will be opening once more from Monday April 12.

No longer will you have to order a thousand sizes to your home, then hopelessly navigate the process of online returns. You can now size up that dress or jacket on the hanger, not to mention have a chinwag at the till with your favourite shop assistant.

Masks will still be mandatory (unless you are medically exempt) so if you want to set foot in store, don’t forget your face covering. It’s also worth noting that we’re still urged to minimise the distances we travel wherever possible.

Time for the chop

Whether you’ve gone au naturel in lockdown and now resemble Cousin It or you braved a DIY chop from your partner or housemate that needs rectifying ASAP, the good news is that hairdressers and barbers will be back doing their thing from April 12. The only caveat is that many are booked up already, with backlogs running until June.

For those whose feet look more like Monster Munch, there is also respite on the horizon. You can book in for that much-need mani/pedi as nail salons – and other personal care services – also reopen for business.

See you in the pub

With the weather brightening – and the longest winter in history now behind us – it’s understandable that people are clamouring to get back to Britain’s best-loved institution: the pub.

Thankfully, come April 12, beer gardens and restaurants with outdoor seating will be able to open. Although places are booking up fast, venues will be running table service only so there’ll be no long waits at the bar.

Back to pumping iron

After a long hiatus, fitness fans will be delighted to hear that gyms and other indoor leisure and sports facilities will be allowed to reopen for individual exercise, or exercise with your household or bubble, from Monday, too.

The rules don’t allow for classes quite yet, but if you’re a solo gym-goer, now’s your time to shine. Of course, outdoor sports facilities such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, plus open-air swimming pools, have been open since March 29 – so as long as you stick to the rule of six.

Minibreak time (in England)

While international holidays are still off the cards, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a much-needed change of scenery. From April 12, self-contained accommodation – we’re talking caravans, Airbnbs, self-catering cottages, shepherd’s huts etc – will be able to open for overnight stays in England. Finally, you can get away for a few nights with your household or support bubble.

Dust off your library card

One reopening that has received less fanfare but is equally worthy of a shout out here is the reopening of public buildings such as libraries and community centres. Welcome news to those who’ve been stuck re-reading the same old books throughout the winter. And time to take back those returns, too.

Outdoor attractions are back

Parents who’ve spent the past six months trying to keep their kids entertained at home can breathe a collective sigh of relief as outdoor attractions including zoos, theme parks and drive-ins (including outdoor cinemas and open-air concert venues) will be able to reopen from April 12. Some smaller outdoor events such as fetes and fairgrounds also have the green light to resume.

Return of indoor childcare

Another silver lining for parents: childcare and supervised activities will be allowed indoors – as well as outdoors – for all children. This means parent and child groups catering for up to 15 people can take place (with children under the age of five not even counted in this number).

Weddings get a little bigger

Until now, weddings have been limited to six attendees, however from April 12, wedding and civil partnership ceremonies and other commemorative events (including wakes) can also take place for up to 15 people (and anyone working the event is not part of that limit). Events of this nature can also take place in indoor venues that are allowed to be open or where an exemption applies.

You can also hold a wedding reception with up to 15 people present, but they must take place at an outdoor venue – and this can’t be a private garden.

Visits to care homes