You Might Have To Wait Until Summer For Your Next Haircut

Hair salons can reopen in England from April 12, but you might be waiting far longer to get your lockdown tresses tamed.
People have been reporting difficulties securing appointments at their usual salons, with some fully booked as far ahead as August.
Hearing these tales of woe, HuffPost UK asked some of the nation’s biggest hair and beauty chains what their waiting lists look like.
Your split ends will not be pleased...
Toni & Guy, which has more than 100 branches nationwide, confirmed most salons are booked up throughout April and the first two weeks of May. Once April 12 hits and salons re-open, they’re expecting an influx of further bookings. So, unless you’re quick, you might be looking at a summer cut.
Sacha Mascolo-Tarbuck, global creative director at Toni & Guy, tells HuffPost UK many salons will be extending their opening hours to accommodate the strong demand for appointments.
“They’ll open early mornings and/or late evenings, seven days a week – with dedicated times set aside for more vulnerable clients,” she says.
Saks, another nationwide chain, said demand for appointments has “flooded” in and salons are preparing for “a very busy few months”.
“We ensured customers who missed out on appointments due to lockdown and loyal customers had their preferred slot before switching on our online booking systems,” Janet King, from Saks Hair & Beauty, told HuffPost.
“Due to pent-up demand, we’re expecting a very busy few months before bookings return to more normal levels. All whilst operating under the strictest safety and hygiene measures.”
Headmasters, which has 56 UK salons, has also been prioritising customers who’d previously had appointments cancelled. Andrew Barton, the chain’s creative and communications director, says his team has contacted more than 85,000 who missed their last haircut. “Over 60 % of those clients now have confirmed appointments,” he says.
The chain is now contacting ‘Headmasters VIP club members’, plus those who did not have an appointment scheduled during lockdown, but did sign up for the priority booking service. Online bookings for all other customers will re-open on March 29.
It seems the race for appointments has well and truly begun, so if you’re too exhausted or disorganised to enter, you may need to resort to DYI styling a while longer.
Read our guide on cutting your hair at home, or this handy scissor-free list of hair hacks to make your mullet look less untidy. Roots can be fashionable, right?