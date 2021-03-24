You Might Have To Wait Until Summer For Your Next Haircut

Hair salons can reopen in England from April 12, but you might be waiting far longer to get your lockdown tresses tamed.

People have been reporting difficulties securing appointments at their usual salons, with some fully booked as far ahead as August.

Hearing these tales of woe, HuffPost UK asked some of the nation’s biggest hair and beauty chains what their waiting lists look like.

Your split ends will not be pleased...

Hairdresser not available until mid May, I hear every decent restaurant is now fully booked?! I am SO not ready to go back to calendars full 5 months ahead. I loved that empty calendar feeling. Why does London life demand such regimented living, I don't want to return to this?😟 — Jo Burford (@JoBurford_) March 3, 2021

Since the announcement earlier today, I tried to book (via a Google form) an appointment with my local hairdresser and she's already fully booked until August!



I then tried @toniandguyworld and they're fully booked until the 1st of June!



Crazy! pic.twitter.com/OGsqEbbsTf — 🤓 Maria Amelie White 🤓 (@Maria_Amelie) February 22, 2021

Toni & Guy, which has more than 100 branches nationwide, confirmed most salons are booked up throughout April and the first two weeks of May. Once April 12 hits and salons re-open, they’re expecting an influx of further bookings. So, unless you’re quick, you might be looking at a summer cut.

Sacha Mascolo-Tarbuck, global creative director at Toni & Guy, tells HuffPost UK many salons will be extending their opening hours to accommodate the strong demand for appointments.

“They’ll open early mornings and/or late evenings, seven days a week – with dedicated times set aside for more vulnerable clients,” she says.

READ MORE: 13 Hair Hacks To Save You From Horrendous Lockdown Locks

Saks, another nationwide chain, said demand for appointments has “flooded” in and salons are preparing for “a very busy few months”.

“We ensured customers who missed out on appointments due to lockdown and loyal customers had their preferred slot before switching on our online booking systems,” Janet King, from Saks Hair & Beauty, told HuffPost.

“Due to pent-up demand, we’re expecting a very busy few months before bookings return to more normal levels. All whilst operating under the strictest safety and hygiene measures.”

Westend61 via Getty Images/Westend61

Headmasters, which has 56 UK salons, has also been prioritising customers who’d previously had appointments cancelled. Andrew Barton, the chain’s creative and communications director, says his team has contacted more than 85,000 who missed their last haircut. “Over 60 % of those clients now have confirmed appointments,” he says.